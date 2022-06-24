Former Tory leader Michael Howard says Johnson should resign after by-election defeat

Boris Johnson should step down, former leader of the Conservative Michael Howard has said following the Tories’ by-election losses.

“The party and more importantly the country would be better off under new leadership,” Howard told BBC Radio 4.

The Conservatives lost two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).

Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats’ Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour’s Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.