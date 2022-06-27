Former Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman announces plan to die by assisted suicide

Mark Fleischman, the former owner of New York City’s infamous Studio 54 club, has revealed his plans to die by assisted suicide.

Fleischman, 82, toldThe New York Post of his plans on 25 June, with the former club owner explaining that he will end his life on 13 July with the help of Swiss assisted suicide nonprofit Dignitas.

According to Fleischman, who uses a wheelchair, he decided to pursue the option because he can no longer do “anything for [himself]” and it is the “easiest way out”.

“I can’t walk, my speech is f**ked up and I can’t do anything for myself,” Fleischman told the outlet. “My wife helps me get into bed and I can’t dress or put on my shoes. I am taking a gentle way out. It is the easiest way out for me.”

The club owner told the outlet that he has been suffering from an undiagnosed medical issue since 2016, when his leg began dragging, but that neurologists have not been able to identify the cause of the condition.

In regards to his decision to pursue legal suicide, Fleischman said it is a choice that he has been considering for at least two years, and one that he came to “slowly”.

“I came to the decision slowly,” he said. “Two years ago, I decided that it wasn’t worth living.”

According to Fleischman, at the time, he attempted suicide himself, but emergency room doctors were able to revive him.

More follows…

