Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who helped shepherd former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law through Congress, has died at the age of 82.

The Democratic Senate leader had battled pancreatic cancer and left the Senate after suffering an injury that left him without much of his sight in one eye. While serving in the upper chamber of Congress, he oversaw one of the Senate’s most significant changes in recent memory; a carve-out of the filibuster for judicial nominees and members of the executive branch, with the exception of Supreme Court justices. He also oversaw congressional ethics reforms, as well as the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Mr Reid died at his home in Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday. His wife, Landra Reid, told the Nevada Independent that her husband was a “deeply loyal friend” and “devout family man”.

“We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years,” Ms Reid told the news outlet. “We are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that meant the world to him.”

