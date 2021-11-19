Former Rangers players and coaches were among those who attend a public memorial service for Walter Smith.

Ex-Rangers players Derek McInnes, Andy Goram and Charlie Miller were among the first to arrive at Glasgow Cathedral. Kris Boyd was also in attendance.

Former Rangers player Kris Boyd at the memorial service of Walter Smith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall, who were on Smith’s coaching staff during his second spell in charge of Rangers, also arrived ahead of the service.

Smith died aged 73 last month and a private family funeral was held earlier in November.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Former Rangers players and coaches attend memorial service for Walter Smith