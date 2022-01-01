Former NYC police commissioner hands papers to Capitol riot committee detailing schemes to keep Trump in power

Another ally of former President Donald Trump has cooperated with investigators looking for 6 January information.

Bernard Kerik, a former New York City Police commissioner and an ally of both Mr Trump’s and of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, reportedly also gave investigators a “privilege log” that outlines everything he did not provide to the panel.

Politico reported that one of the documents not included in the trove is titled “DRAFT LETTER FROM POTUS TO SEIZE EVIDENCE IN THE INTEREST OF NATIONAL SECURITY FOR THE 2020 ELECTION.”

According to Mr Kerik’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, the file was created on 17 December, just one day before Mr Trump and his advisers devised a strategy for seizing election equipment in states where Mr Trump had contested the results.

Though Mr Trump ultimately rejected the plan, the fact that it was even forwarded as an option will likely be considered by panel members as evidence that election-disruption plans were being considered less than a month prior to the 6 January attack.

It is unclear if the letter Mr Kerik withheld is directly related to the plan Mr Trump discussed the day after its creation, Politico reports.

One of the documents Mr Kerik actually included in the trove included email exchanges between himself and his associates discussing how they would pay for rooms at the Willard Hotel.

The Willard Hotel served as Team Trump’s war room on the day of the Capitol riot.

Mr Kerik’s attorney reportedly sent the 6 January committee a letter saying his client would agree to a voluntary interview on 13 January, 2022, but the committee reportedly rejected that idea, opting instead for a deposition.

Mr Parlatore said that the panel’s decision to reject an interview so they could carry out a deposition seemed like a move to make his client appear unwilling to participate.

“They seem more interested in creating an appearance of noncompliance than conducting an actual investigation,” he told Politico in a text message.

The seizure of voting equipment was not the only plot that Mr Kerik’s documents referenced.

One 22-page document, titled “STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS PLAN – GIULIANI PRESIDENTIAL LEGAL DEFENSE TEAM,” outlined a 10-day plan that involved pressuring Republican lawmakers to reject the 2020 election result certification on 6 January.

Lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – the swing states Mr Trump lost but falsely claimed he had won – were the primary focus of the pressure campaign.

The plan utilised right wing media to push its narratives and counted figures like Mr Giuliani, former Trump official Peter Navarro’s team, Freedom Caucus members, and legislators in six swing states among its proponents.

Some of the proposed methods for pressuring lawmakers included protests at the “weak members'” homes and local offices.

Mr Palatore did not offer further insight into the withheld documents and it is not immediately clear if Mr Kerik will appear for a deposition.

