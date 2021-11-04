Former NHS worker admits sexually abusing 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries

Health secretary Sajid Javid has ordered an inquiry after a hospital worker admitted murdering two women and sexually abusing 100 corpses in NHS mortuaries.

David Fuller, 67, took photos and recorded himself sexually abusing the bodies of patients over a 12-year period at the Kent and Sussex Hospital and later the Tunbridge Wells hospital in Kent.

Detectives have identified 80 out of 100 of his victims.

Fuller pleaded guilty to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987, at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.

Health secretary Sajid Javid described Fuller’s actions as “horrific” and said an independent inquiry led by Sir Jonathan Michael, a former doctor and hospital chief executive, will examine what happened.

Mr Javid said hospitals have been told to improve their mortuary security and the Human Tissue Authority will examine if changes are needed to existing rules around mortuary services.

Fuller was able to gain access to the mortuary through his role as an electrician in the NHS.

