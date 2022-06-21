Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at age 25

Caleb Swanigan, 25, a former NBA player who was a first-round draft pick for the Portland Trail Blazers has died.

Mr Swanigan’s death was announced on Monday night by the Purdue college basketball team, where he formerly was a star player.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office the basketball player died of natural causes.

