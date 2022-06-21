Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at age 25

Caleb Swanigan, 25, a former NBA player who was a first-round draft pick for the Portland Trail Blazers has died.

Mr Swanigan’s death was announced on Monday night by the Purdue college basketball team, where he formerly was a star player.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office the basketball player died of natural causes.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Former NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at age 25