Former Met Police officer charged with bribery offence after corruption investigation

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a bribery offence as part of a corruption investigation.

Ex-sergeant Frank Partridge, 48, is accused of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Seven other people have been charged with the same offence as part of an investigation by Scotland Yard’s Anti-Corruption Command.

A spokesperson said: “The charges follow a long-running investigation by officers from the Anti-Corruption Command examining allegations of corruption by police licensing officers in Westminster, and inappropriate relationships between police officers and people running local businesses.”

