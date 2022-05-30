Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith not guilty of attempting to finance ISIS

A former Irish soldier has been found not guilty of attempting to finance the terrorist organisation Isis.

Lisa Smith, 39, was cleared following the conclusion of her trial on Monday morning.

More follows…

