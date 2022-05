A former Gogglebox star has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Andrew Bennett, 47, admitted one charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of sexual activity with a child.

He was jailed for 29 months at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Tim Gittins ordered Bennett, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, to sign the sex offenders register.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Former Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett jailed for sexually assaulting teenage boy