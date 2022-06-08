Former German chancellor Angela Merkel defends past relationship with Putin

In her first major interview since leaving her post, Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has stated that she has “nothing to apologise for” in her handling of Russia during her 16 years in office.

Ms Merkel denied a suggestion that, alongside others, she appeased Russian president Vladimir Putin, ultimately leading to the Ukraine invasion.

She called Putin’s invasion “a big mistake on Russia’s part” and said there was “no excuse” for the “brutal” attack.

