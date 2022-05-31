Former GBBO winner creates world's largest Jaffa Cake

Former Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn has baked the world’s largest Jaffa Cake, weighing in at 80kg.

At the equivalent of more than 6,557 regular-sized Jaffa Cakes, the gigantic treat clocked in with a diameter of 175cm, beating Quinn’s own Guinness World Record set in 2017.

More than 160 eggs, 8kg of dark chocolate and 15kg of orange jelly were used for the creation, cooked in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Britain’s Got Talent.

The Jaffa Cake was then served to guests and crew at the live semi-finals outside Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

