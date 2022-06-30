Former F1 boss Bernie Eccleston ‘surprised’ Hamilton hasn’t ‘brushed aside’ Piquet’s racist comment

Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton should ignore Nelson Piquet’s racially abusive remark, suggesting the British driver should simply “brush it aside”.

The former chief executive of Formula One also argued that Piquet would not have “meant something bad” when he said it as the term isn’t offensive to him.

“I’m surprised Lewis hasn’t just brushed it aside. Or, better than that, replied. But he’s now come out and Nelson has apologised,” Ecclestone said during a bizarre interview with GMB on Thursday (30 June).

