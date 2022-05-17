Former captain Steph Houghton named in England’s provisional squad for Euro 2022

Sarina Wiegman has named her provisional England squad for the Women’s Euros, with Leah Williamson set to lead the Lionesses on home turf this summer.

Wiegman is preparing for her first tournament as England coach, having guided her native Netherlands to the Euro 2017 trophy and a runners-up finish at the 2019 World Cup before assuming her current role.

The 52-year-old has named a 28-woman group that will be reduced to 23 players by the 26 June deadline, with the Euros set to begin on 6 July. England, who will serve as hosts for the competition, begin their campaign that same day when they take on Austria at Old Trafford.

Arsenal defender Williamson will be supported by vice-captains Millie Bright and Ellen White, who represent Chelsea and Manchester City at club level respectively. The trio are the least likely players to be cut from the provisional group, though Wiegman is allowed to make unlimited replacements between the 26 June deadline and England’s opening game in the event of “serious injury or illness”.

The full provisional squad, which can be found at the bottom of this article, contains 11 Man City players – with the club contributing more Lionesses than any other – including Jill Scott, who has been on loan at Aston Villa. The midfielder’s presence at the Euros, which were delayed from last summer due to the Covid pandemic, is up in the air as she works on her fitness.

Meanwhile, Steph Houghton, Fran Kirby, Lucy Staniforth, Chloe Kelly and Sandy MacIver all return to the Lionesses set up – for the time being at least. Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs will miss the Euros because of an injury (Getty Images)

“The Euros are getting closer, and this is a big step towards the tournament,” Wiegman said. “We have a settled squad, and I know we have players in our team that will give everything to make it a summer to remember.

“It is important the players have the chance to get some rest now after a very busy season before we get back to our work. We then have a series of prep camps coming up and it is important we use this time to build an even closer connection on and off the pitch.

“We also look forward to welcoming those who have been working individually and with their clubs on their fitness in the past few weeks. We are hoping to have them back on the pitch when the series of pre-camps start, so we can see where they are at.”

England’s pool, Group A, is rounded out by Norway and Northern Ireland. The Lionesses will play three warm-up matches in June, taking on Belgium at Molineux, Netherlands at Elland Road, and finally Switzerland in Zurich.

The Euros final will take place at Wembley Stadium on 31 July.

Provisional England squad for 2022 Women’s Euros

Ellen White was England’s top scorer at the 2019 World Cup with six goals (Getty Images)

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Man City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Steph Houghton (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa on loan from Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Man United), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Ella Toone (Man United), Keira Walsh (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Man United).

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Chloe Kelly (Man City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Man United), Ellen White (Man City).

