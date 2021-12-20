Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37

Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen has died of cancer at the age of 37.

Luge GB announced that Rosen, who competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Games, died on Sunday after a “ferocious battle” with the disease.

The American-born Rosen secured the best place finish for a British luger in history when he finished sixth at a World Cup race in Canada in 2009.

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson said: “The British Olympic Association is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Adam ‘AJ’ Rosen.

“A three-time Olympian competing in luge, AJ was often the sole representative from his sport for Team GB but his infectious smile and warm personality made him a highly valued member of any Team GB delegation he was a part of.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to AJ’s family, loved ones and his sporting friends and colleagues.”

