Former boxing champion Julius Francis punches man while working as Boxpark security guard

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

Former British heavyweight champion boxer turned security guard Julius Francis has punched a man outside Boxpark in London.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed an altercation between a group of people and the ex-boxer, who once fought Mike Tyson.

As one of the aggressors walks towards Francis – after a different man had pushed another member of security – the fighter lands a right hand and drops him.

The Metropolitan Police are aware of the footage circulating online and have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Former boxing champion Julius Francis punches man while working as Boxpark security guard