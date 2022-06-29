Former athlete Sharron Davies shuts down Tom Daley’s comment about trans athletes

Former athlete Sharron Davies dismissed Tom Daley’s criticism of FINA’s decision to ban some transgender athletes from competing in women’s swimming events.

The former elite swimmer commented on GB News on Tuesday (28 June): “Tom is male and this doesn’t affect him in the slightest, it doesn’t affect males in the slightest.”

Mr. Daley, an Olympic diver, previously said on Friday (24 June) being “furious” in light of the world governing body FINA announcing swimmers who had gone through male puberty would not be allowed to compete in women’s categories.

