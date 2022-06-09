Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon on three-year deal

French striker Alexandre Lacazette has re-signed for former club Lyon, following his departure from Arsenal at the end of his contract.

The 31-year-old spent five years in North London after signing from the Ligue 1 club in 2017 and has returned to the Groupama Stadium on a three-year contract.

Olympique Lyonnais stated that tempting Lacazette back was their “priority” for several months and signing him “testifies to the great ambitions of the club”.

Lacazette played 275 matches and scored 129 goals in his first stint with the club, after coming through the youth system.

His switch to the Emirates Stadium was worth up to €60m (£51m now) and while he won the FA Cup with the Gunners and reached the Europa League final, he perhaps didn’t quite hit the heights hoped of him initially, netting 71 goals across his five years at Arsenal.

The Premier League club are in the market for at least one replacement forward this summer, with Eddie Nketiah also out of contract and without a new agreement as yet and former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having departed during the winter transfer window.

“Laca has been a fantastic player for us,” manager Mikel Arteta said as the forward’s departure was confirmed.

“He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players. His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”

He won 16 caps as a senior international with France between 2013 and 2017, but barely played for the national team after moving to Arsenal. Two of his three international goals did come as a Gunner however, with a brace against Germany in the November after signing. Lacazette was named as Arsenal’s player of the season in 2018/19.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon on three-year deal