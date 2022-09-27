Forget Daemon, Aegon Targaryen Has The Evil Joffery Baratheon Vibes From ‘Game Of Thrones’

House Of The Dragon has many dark characters and grey characters, however, Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen was considered one of the most sinister characters of the show until we reached episode 6. Now Twitter has chosen the show’s new antagonist solely based on its vibe. The sixth episode of the show took a time leap of six years and with it several new characters were introduced including an older Aegon Targaryen son of Alicent and Viserys.

SEE ALSO: ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 6 Recap: House Targaryen Is In Shambles As Rhaenyra And Alicent Remain At Odds

In the fifth episode, Prince Aegon was only a baby and his grandfather (Otto Hightower) was ready to marry him off to his aunt. Now, 10 years later, teen Aegon is a spoiled prince with a pompous, cruel attitude, something GOT fans are very familiar with. While Daemon had done many awful deeds and made selfish decisions without any regard for others, House of the Dragon was missing a loathsome character and within minutes Aegon left that impression on everyone.

One glimpse of Aegon Targaryen & I already know he’s gonna be just as insufferable as Joffrey… #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/7AEKYFS8PA — wiz (@kt_wza) September 19, 2022

So far Aegon just seems like a typical douchebag teenager. Joffrey was Satan’s disciple. https://t.co/jnbLtp3QMp — Shogun of Sorrow (@SaintAurelian) September 27, 2022

I just know I’m gonna hate Aegon Targaryen more than Joffrey 😒 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/B3BgPKiiJa — Eden (@HerRoyalKahnum) September 19, 2022

Prince Aegon Targaryen is the eldest son of King Viserys I Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower. As the first-born son of King Viserys, Aegon has a direct claim to the Iron Throne after his father and is already being supported by the member of the council as the rightful successor to the King, despite Rhaenyra being the heir to the Throne.

Soon after the episode aired, Twitter began discussing who Aegon reminded everyone of, and the only right answer was Prince/King Joffrey Baratheon. Aegon in the sixth episode is seen teasing his younger brother Aemond (Leo Ashton), his own blood, and his family for not having a dragon egg. He then proceeds to fight with Rhaenyra’s oldest, Jacaerys Velaryon (Leo Hart) who is half his size after being edged on my Ser Cristan Cole like it is his birthright.

I hated joffrey from the get-go. For aegon, for now, he’s just a weird kid and i dont hate him (yet). His vibe will probably change entirely in ep 7 or 8? https://t.co/35P0PwjmKC — dee🌼 (@frenchforten) September 27, 2022

Someone said that Aegon II looks like book accurate Joffrey pic.twitter.com/SalLzazx94 — Ivan Olivas ♊️😐🖕 (@Ivan_Olivas529) September 26, 2022

He very much is the narcissist that teen King Joffrey was, full of himself and the possible future he has with a kingdom and throne right before him. Another thing that makes them similar is the control their mothers have over them. Both sorts of have absentee fathers and their mothers are very aware of their cruel behaviour and the only ones who can be stern with them. Much like Cersei, we see Alicent reminding Aegon of the reality of his situation, of how he must remain loyal to his brother.

SEE ALSO: ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 6: What Happens To Laena Velayron?

The scene in the window also garnered a huge response from Twitter, also adding to his very Joffrey vibe. Take a look at more reactions on social media.

Thought Aegon would be like Joffrey but he’s in a league of his own 💀💀💀 dude beating his meet outside a window wtf #HouseOfTheDragonEp6 pic.twitter.com/2UvTPXdC3P — Sam Of House Targaryen (@ARealOne777) September 26, 2022

aegon targaryen > joffrey baratheon — checlerc (@sammie_alvareez) September 26, 2022

aegon screaming “you dare put hands on me!” to harwin… yeah that delivery had strong joffrey vibes #houseofthedragon — mia | hotd spoilers (@silvcrwings) September 26, 2022

you guys must decide either aegon is evil, the new joffrey and deserves to receive a lesson for bullying his younger brother or he’s blameless and alicent is terrible for treating him that way,it can’t be both https://t.co/aJkHBFEuzT — livs (@aIexis_roses) September 26, 2022

Currently, Aegon is being played by 20-year-old actor Ty Tennant as a teenager. In coming episodes, as more time leaps take place he will be seen played by Tom Glynn-Carney as the adult Aegon. According to the Song of Ice And Fire, Aegon will play a big part in House of the Dragon which will eventually lead to the civil war in Kings Landing known as Dance Of Dragons.

According to the lore, Aegon II Targaryen, also known as Aegon the Elder, succeeded his father, Viserys I Targaryen and was the sixth Targaryen to sit on the Iron Throne. However, his claim is disputed by his older half-sister, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the designated heir. And during the Dance of the Dragons, both siblings are said to have been perished.

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Forget Daemon, Aegon Targaryen Has The Evil Joffery Baratheon Vibes From 'Game Of Thrones'