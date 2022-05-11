Forest Green Rovers fume with Rob Edwards set for Watford job

Forest Green Rovers have accused Watford of “giving football a bad name” during their pursuit of manager Rob Edwards.

Edwards, 39, led Forest Green to the League Two title earlier this month but has now left the club and appears set to be appointed the new manager at Watford – who are preparing for life back in the Championship.

And the Gloucester-based Football League club have been left frustrated by Watford’s failure to inform them about their talks with Edwards.

A statement from the club read: “FGR confirms the departure of head coach Rob Edwards. Rob was a key part of the team that gained promotion to League One this season.

“We’re disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way – with negotiations taking place behind our backs.

“We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

“We thank Rob for all his work at FGR – forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well.”

Former England manager Roy Hodgson took over at Watford in January but has not had the desired impact to keep them in the Premier League.

Last week it was confirmed that Hodgson would be leaving Vicarage Road at the end of the season, with Edwards now expected to be appointed as his successor.

Watford’s relegation is their second in three years after they spent four successive campaigns in the top flight between 2015 and 2019.

