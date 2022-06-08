Foreign Office adviser quits after saying ‘liability’ Boris Johnson should be forced out

A Foreign Office adviser has quit after saying Boris Johnson should leave No 10 and is “a liability” who is “in the wrong job”.

Helena Morrisey, a Tory peer, also disputed that the prime minister had displayed “contrition” for the Partygate scandal – saying he needed to show “deeds not words”.

She has now resigned as director at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, a paid role to provide “strategic leadership” and “advice on performance and delivery”.

It is understood that she agreed to leave having been told by Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, that her position was untenable.

Baroness Morrissey was asked, on LBC Radio, whether she wanted Mr Johnson “to carry on as prime minister”, following the huge blow of 148 Tory MPs voting against him, in the no-confidence vote.

She replied: “In all honesty, I would rather he didn’t,” adding: “I don’t see any contrition.

“He said, ‘we will bash on’. That’s not what we want to hear. Tax cuts one minute after we’ve raised them, that’s not going to help.”

Asked for the impact on the Conservative party of Mr Johnson trying to cling to power, the peer added: “I do think it will be damaging, and I think we won’t have seen the end of it.

“I think there’ll be further challenges and I know there’s discussions about the practicalities of that.”

Baroness Morrissey argued the booing of the prime minister during the Jubilee celebrations showed “he had actually become a liability rather than an asset in some ways”.

She expressed hope that he would be able to “go with dignity”, adding: “He’s a very talented person, he’s just in the wrong job.”

