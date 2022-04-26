Football rumours: Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger

What the papers say

Real Madrid are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a free-transfer swoop for Antonio Rudiger. The Guardian says the Spanish giants have reached a verbal agreement with the departing Chelsea defender over a four-year contract which is expected to be worth at least £200,000 a week.

Manchester City may make a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City are weighing up a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 23-year-old is believed to be very high on City’s radar, however his £150m valuation could ultimately be too high a price for the club to fork out on a replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News reports cross-city rivals United are preparing for crunch talks with Marcus Rashford as the 24-year-old England forward decides whether to stay at Old Trafford. Expectations were that Rashford would move on from the Red Devils after a difficult year in which he has managed only four league goals and two assists. However, incoming boss Erik ten Hag could provide the change Rashford needs to get back to his best.

United boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing a move for Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

The new United boss is also believed to be interested in a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Daily Mirror says reports out of Spain suggest Ten Hag views the 24-year-old as an ideal replacement for the outgoing Nemanja Matic, with Barcelona open to potential offers.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe will hold off on any announcements regarding his future until the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Marca says the 23-year-old Paris St Germain striker, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will hold off on any decision regarding his future until the end of the season.

Neymar: Paris St Germain are willing to let the 30-year-old Brazil forward leave, according to Sky Sports.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Football rumours: Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger