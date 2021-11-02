Football rumours: Man Utd keen on Caglar Soyuncu as Barca eye Donny Van De Beek

What the papers say

Out-of-form Barcelona are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek on loan in January, according to Spanish outlet SPORT. The 24-year-old Holland international has made just a handful of Premier League appearances since joining United from Ajax 13 months ago.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in bringing Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu, 25, to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, reports the Mirror.

According to Football London, Villarreal boss Unai Emery says he “doesn’t know anything” about a possible switch to Newcastle to succeed Steve Bruce. The former Arsenal manager has recently been linked with the vacant position.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of players and managers since their takeover (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Following a survey of 10,000 Newcastle fans, the players they most want to see move to St James’ Park were Conor Coady, Aaron Ramsey and Jesse Lingard, reports the Chronicle.

Newcastle are ready to splash the cash following last month’s takeover and Wolves’ Coady, along with Burnley’s James Tarkowski were the leading names to add to the Magpies’ defence in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Liverpool the latest to join the race, writes the Liverpool Echo.

England’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marco Asensio: According to The Sun, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are in a five-way transfer tussle for the 25-year-old Real Madrid winger – along with Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Football rumours: Man Utd keen on Caglar Soyuncu as Barca eye Donny Van De Beek