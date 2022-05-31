What the papers say

Manchester City are targeting two more signings after beating “every big team in the world” to Erling Haaland. According to the Daily Telegraph, Brighton’s 23-year-old Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella and Leeds’ England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, are both in City’s sights.

Manchester United, meanwhile, want talks with Ajax about Jurrien Timber, The Guardian reports. Erik Ten Hag is an admirer of the 20-year-old defender who has been valued at £43million by his current club.

Everton forward Richarlison is reportedly considering his future (Richard Sellers/PA)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes that Brazil forward Richarlison is considering his future at Everton with Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all reportedly circling. The 25-year-old has become a “cult hero” at Goodison Park since his transfer from Watford for an initial £35million in 2018, the paper says.

The Times reports Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku plans to hold talks with the club after American investor Todd Boehly completed his £4.25bn purchase. The 29-year-old is wanting to discuss his future at the Blues once the club’s hierarchy has been established under its new ownership.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sadio Mane: Sky Sports reports the 30-year-old Senegal striker has not told Liverpool he wants to leave the club amid links with a £35m move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be leaving the club (Adam Davy/PA)

Issa Diop: The Evening Standard says West Ham are willing to sell the 25-year-old French defender who has “slipped to fourth choice under boss David Moyes”.

Source Link Football rumours: Man City want two more signings after Erling Haaland capture