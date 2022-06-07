Football pundit Jermaine Jenas accused of using mobile phone while driving

Football pundit Jermaine Jenas is being prosecuted after allegedly being caught using his mobile phone while driving.

The former Tottenham and England midfielder, 39, was said to be driving a black Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the alleged offence on the afternoon of 14 October last year.

The BBC Match of the Day analyst is being prosecuted under the single justice procedure and the case is due to be dealt with behind closed doors at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Jenas, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, allegedly drove in Marsh Lane “when he was at the time using an interactive communications device, namely handheld mobile device”, according to court papers.

Using a phone while driving can lead to six points on your driving licence, a £200 fine and potentially a driving ban, according to the government.

