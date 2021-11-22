Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best players to sign in FM22 for teams of every budget

Football Manager is back and, as always, the race is on to sign the best wonderkids in the world.

Every FM22 player must decide where they will start their managerial career: at the top of the world game with millions to spend or down the pyramid with a major project to oversee.

Either way, uncovering the young gems of football will be crucial to a manager achieving success.

A wonderkid is a player aged 20 or below who has the potential to go on and become a world-class player in the game. Not all of them will make it to the top, but with careful development and a bit of luck, a good manager can grow a wonderkid into a superstar.

There are the usual recognisable names in our list – such as Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies – but also some youngsters with a much smaller profile. Snap them up early, and they could help take your team to the next level.

Check the options below to see the top wonderkids in the game.

Goalkeepers (name, club, age)

Ivan Martinez, Atletico Pamplona, 19

Maarten Vandevoordt, KRC Genk, 19

Lucas Canizares, Real Madrid, 19

Gavin Bazunu, Manchester City, 19

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Dinamo Tiblisi, 20

Giorgi Mamardashvili now plays for Valencia (Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana, Leicester, 20

Tanguy Nianzou, Bayern Munich, 19

Benoit Badiashile, AS Monaco, 20

Renan, Palmeiras, 19

Wisdom Amey, Bologna, 15

Wesley Fofana has impressed since joining Leicester

Fullbacks and wingbacks

Josko Gvardiol, RB Leipzig, 19

Miguel Gutierrez, Real Madrid, 19

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich, 20

Nuno Mendes, Sporting, 19

Tino Livramento, Southampton, 18

Timber Jurrien, Ajax, 20

Calegari, Fluminense, 19

Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich

Midfielders

Ilaix Moriba, RB Leipzig, 18

Pedri, Barcelona, 18

Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid, 18

Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund, 18

Oliver Skipp, Tottenham, 20

Nicolo Rovella, Zebre, 19

Luka Romero, Lazio, 16

Oliver Skipp in England colours

Ansu Fati, Barcelona, 18

Harvey Elliott, Liverpool, 18

Kayky, Manchester City, 18

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea, 20

David Kalokoh, Ajax, 16

Brian Oddei, Sassuolo, 18

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal, 19

Shola Shoretire, Manchester United, 19

Barcelona talent Ansu Fati (Getty Images)

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund, 20

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United, 19

Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund, 16

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Dynamo Dresden, 19

Joao Pedro, Watford, 19

Lorenzo Luca, Piza, 20

Goncalo Ramos, Sporting, 20

Probably the best wonderkid on the game, Erling Haaland

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best players to sign in FM22 for teams of every budget