Football fan gets three-year banning order for homophobic abuse at Brighton game

A football supporter has been handed a three-year banning order for shouting homophobic abuse during a Premier League match at the Amex Stadium.

Luke Reece, 21, was overheard directing abuse at nearby Brighton fans by a member of club staff in the game against Arsenal on October 2.

After realising he had been spotted, Reece attempted to leave the ground, but was stopped by staff and police before being arrested.

Following a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court, Reece was on Tuesday convicted of indecent chanting at a designated football match and will serve a football banning order. He was also fined and ordered to pay costs.

District crown prosecutor for CPS South East and CPS football national lead Richard Dawes said: “There is no room for homophobia in society.

“The comments are unacceptable and would cause great offence regardless of the venue. Brighton is known for its inclusive culture with a large LGBTQI+ community.

“Behaviour like this will not be tolerated and we are grateful to the member of staff at Brighton and Hove Albion for their prompt response in both recognising the hateful nature of this chanting and taking immediate action to deal with the situation.”

