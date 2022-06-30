Footage shows Ukrainian military ‘driving Russian forces’ from Snake Island

Russian forces abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island on Thursday, in what Ukraine is describing as a major victory that could loosen the grip of Moscow’s blockade on Ukrainian ports.

The nation’s defence ministry said it had driven Vladimir Putin’s forces out after a massive artillery and assault overnight.

Russia, however, said it had decided to withdraw as a “gesture of goodwill”.

Footage shared online by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence claims to show the “successful operation”, using “skills of the Ukrainian military, modern weapons and equipment from international partners”.

