Footage shows the moment Alec Baldwin learned of Halyna Hutchins’ death

Posted on April 27, 2022 0

Video released by authorities in California shows the moment actor Alec Baldwin found out that Halyna Hutchins had died after being accidentally shot on the set of Rust.

The fatal shooting occurred when a prop gun Baldwin was holding fired a live round.

This footage shows Baldwin being informed by a police officer that Hutchins “did not make it” in hospital.

New Mecico safety regulators fined the film company behind Rust $139,793 and said it “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety”.

