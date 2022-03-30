Footage shows Chris Rock’s face following slap from Will Smith at Oscars

New footage has emerged showing what Chris Rock’s face looked like after he was slapped by Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars.

The comedian was confronted by his actor friend after making a distasteful joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

In the short clip, filmed on the evening of the Academy Awards, Chris’ face looks swollen on the side he was struck by Will.

At the time, he laughed it off and didn’t react to the loud slap, saying: “Will Smith just beat the s**t out of me!”

