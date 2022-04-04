Footage resurfaces appearing to show 11-year-old Prince at teachers’ strike

Resurfaced footage from a teachers‘ strike over 50 years ago, found by WCCO, shows an interview with a child that many immediately recognised as pop legend Prince.

The child was filmed saying: ‘I think [teachers] should get more money because they’re working extra hours for us’.

A historian with extensive knowledge of Prince was asked to look at the footage to certify his identity, which was unconfirmed. She said she believed it was ‘definitely him’.

