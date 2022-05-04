Footage of Chris Rock’s ‘wild’ Will Smith joke after Dave Chappelle stage attack shared online

Audience members who saw Chris Rock crack a Will Smith joke after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage are reacting to the moment.

Chappelle was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him. Footage shared by those in attendance shows security detaining the man and taking him away.

The real surprise came when Rock, who was also performing the event, came on stage and asked Chappelle: “Was that Will Smith?”

This was a reference to the controversial incident that saw Smith slap Rock while he was presenting an award at the Oscars, after Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

A number of attendees at the event confirmed on social media that Rock had made the joke, with TikTok user @rebhorn sharing footage of the moment.

Author Julissa Natzely Arce Raya called it “the wildest s***, I have ever seen”,

Twitter user @walkgoodetienne added: “Seeing Dave Chappelle get attacked by somebody from the audience then seeing the dude get jumped by Dave Chappelle and his crew gotta be the wildest live show I’ve ever seen. Chris Rock even came on stage, embraced Dave, grabbed the mic, and said ‘Will, was that you?!’”

Jimmy Finn commented: “Yes Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man on stage tonight, yes Chris Rock grabbed the mic and joked that it was Will Smith after, yes I was there to witness it all… that’s just a typical tuesday night here in LA.”

Twitter user @dwannb added: “I got my money’s worth tonight at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Audience members couldn’t believe what happened a the Netflix event

Many couldn’t quite believe the incident had happened, with @EzraCeleste commenting on the footage: “I thought this was a joke, it actually happened.”

This was the third time Rock has publicly commented on the Smith incident.

Days after it happened, he told the crowd at a stand-up set that he was “still processing” what happened to him druing the live broadcast. Smith apologised for his actions, and has since been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Footage of Chris Rock’s ‘wild’ Will Smith joke after Dave Chappelle stage attack shared online