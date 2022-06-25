Foot and mouth ruled out after suspected case at Norfolk pig farm

Foot and mouth has been ruled out after a suspected case was investigated at a pig farm in Norfolk.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Following reports of a possible case of Foot and Mouth Disease on a farm in Norfolk we acted swiftly to put in place restrictions on the premises and collected samples for testing. Testing has allowed us to fully rule out the presence of this disease. Investigations into other possible causes continue.”

More follows….

