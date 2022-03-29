Foo Fighters have urged fans to pull “loved ones close” and to take time to grieve as the band cancelled the remainder of their tour following the “staggering loss” of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement posted on social media said.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

“With love, Foo Fighters”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins