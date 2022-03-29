Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates following the death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have cancelled all forthcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday (25 March).

The band were on tour in South America preparing to perform at a Colombian festival when Hawkins complained of chest pains.

While a cause of death has yet to be made public, a toxicology report revealed 10 different substances in his system at the time of death.

On March 29, the group announced the cancellations in a statement that read: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.”

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters were scheduled to tour for the rest of the year, with major US appearances set for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, as well as UK stadium shows in London, Birmingham, and Manchester. The tour was set to conclude in Australia this December.

They were also set to perform at the Grammy Awards this Sunday (3 April).

After frontman Dave Grohl, Hawkins was the most recognisable member of the Foo Fighters, appearing alongside the lead singer in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band’s videos.

