Foo Fighters back in the Top 10 album charts after Taylor Hawkins’ death

Foo Fighters are back in the UK Top 10 following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins, 50, died during the band’s South American leg of their world tour. He was found dead in his hotel room, just a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event in Bogota, Colombia.

The news prompted a spike in sales and streams of Foo Fighters’ music, including their Greatest Hits album, which has risen 72 places to sit at No 4 on the UK charts.

According to the Official Charts Company’s midweek update, it is the second most-streamed album of the week so far. Its final chart position will be announced this Friday (1 April).

Skin and Bones, a live album released by Foo Fighters in 2006, is also on track to re-enter the Top 40.

On Saturday (26 March), Colombia’s attorney general said that a preliminary urine toxicological test carried out on Hawkins’ body had found 10 different substances present, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.

The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.”

News of Hawkins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief among fans, along with tributes from figures including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mick Jagger.

The drummer joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after working with Alanis Morissette, and recorded eight studio albums with the band before his death, along with a number of solo projects.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Foo Fighters back in the Top 10 album charts after Taylor Hawkins’ death