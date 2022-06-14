Floyd Mayweather to box MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in September

Just a few weeks after Floyd Mayweather to the ring, the boxing legend’s next fight has already been announced.

Mayweather retired with an unbeaten professional record of 50-0 in 2017, but the American has taken part in several exhibition bouts since then.

The 45-year-old stopped kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in late 2018, before going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer. Most recently, Mayweather fought former boxer Don Moore in Abu Dhabi in May.

Now the former multiple-weight world champion is set to take on Mikuru Asakura in the mixed martial artist’s native Japan this September.

Asakura, 29, has a pro MMA record of 16-3 and is on a two-fight win streak, having won his last two bouts via decision.

The featherweight said per Sky Sports: “My name is Mikuru Asakura and I’ll be fighting Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m an MMA fighter, but I’m going to use this opportunity and I’m going to use him to raise my name and value internationally.

“I’m going to win this fight.”

The rules for the bout have not yet been announced.

