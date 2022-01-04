Floyd Mayweather in talks to fight YouTube star in exhibition event

Floyd Mayweather says he is in talks with YouTuber Money Kicks to fight him in an exhibition event.

Mayweather turned heads when he decided to take on Logan Paul in a fight last June but the bout made him a reported $2million. The undefeated fighter has now spoken about a potential fight which could take place as early as February.

He said: “I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don’t really know. He is from [Dubai]. It is going to be great. It will be a very special crowd. Not too many people. So, if you get the chance to come here, you must know that you are very special.

“Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing.”

Money Kicks has competed in two amateur fights and has little experience in boxing compared to 50-0 Mayweather.

The unbeaten star has made headlines in other ways recently with Paul accusing him of not paying him the cut of the pay per view sales to their fight. According to reports, Paul is owed $5m. The YouTuber has made his anger clear and he took to his Instagram stories to call Mayweather out.

He said: “Pay me my Money u f*****g corny weasel of a human @floydmayweather.”

Mayweather has been criticised for taking on YouTubers but he has explained he doesn’t believe he is boxing his opponents.

He said: “I don’t like to call what I’m doing a fight. I like to call it a limited edition boxing showcase. Because it’s bigger than just boxing – we want to give the people some entertainment so there will be more than one fight.”

