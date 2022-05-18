Floyd Mayweather hints that Don Moore fight on Dubai helipad will take place this week

Floyd Mayweather has suggested that his fight with Don Moore in Dubai will take place this Saturday, with the bout having been postponed last week after the death of UAE’s president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Mayweather and fellow American Moore were due to clash in an exhibition contest last Saturday, but the fight was called off on Friday following the news that Sheikh Khalifa had died.

Forty days of mourning in UAE began on Friday, with all work in public and private sectors cancelled for the first of those three days. As a result, Mayweather’s fight with Moore was postponed.

Mayweather, 45, has now taken to Instagram to share a poster for the event along with the caption: “Dubai – May 21st.”

The former multiple-weight world champion was set to take on the unbeaten Moore, 42, on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.

It is expected that the rearranged bout will take place in the same location.

