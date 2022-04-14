Florida widow asks public for information after Microsoft executive husband shot dead

A Florida widow is asking the public for information after her husband, a Microsoft executive, was shot dead.
Jared Bridegan, 33, was killed in February when he was ambushed and shot in the couple’s North Florida suburb.
Now Kirsten Bridegan, 30, is looking for answers after her husband’s death in Jacksonville Beach.
More follows…
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.