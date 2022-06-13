Florida teen reacts to acceptance to all eight Ivy League universities

Getting accepted into one Ivy League university is an amazing achievement, never mind all eight – but that’s exactly what this Florida teenager has done.

Ashley Adirika, a 17-year-old first generation Nigerian-American student, said that she decided to “shoot her shot” when filling out her applications.

“The tears just started to come out. Like they started to flow out. My siblings and I were just really excited, like screaming, jumping around. It was crazy,” Adirika said.

The Miami Beach Senior High School graduate will study government at Harvard later this year.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.