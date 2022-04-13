Florida teen goes viral for Stonewall classroom lesson

Posted on April 13, 2022

A teenager in Florida has gone viral after he gave his classmates an LGBT+ history lesson on the Stonewall riots.

“LGBT+ American history is not taught in Florida’s public schools, so I took it upon myself to explain the events of the Stonewall uprising to my US history class,” Larkins wrote on Twitter.

Florida governor Ron de Santis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, into legislation in March. The bill prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.

