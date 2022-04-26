Florida sheriff tells homeowners to shoot burglars: ‘Save the taxpayers money’

A Florida sheriff is inviting homeowners to attend shooting classes so they can better target burglars and “save the taxpayers money”.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson spoke out after a resident fired at a would-be robber during a spate of break-ins in Pace, near Pensacola in Florida’s Panhandle, last Wednesday.

Several residents phoned 911 to report a suspect was jumping over fences and breaking into homes, and deputies set up perimeter around the area, Mr Johnson said.

Deputies eventually caught up with the suspect, Brandon J. Harris, 32, inside another home. As they broke through a door he was trying to block, the man went head-first through a window to escape, cutting himself on the glass.

“We don’t know which homeowner shot at him. I guess they think that they did something wrong, which they did not,” Mr Johnson said.

“If someone is breaking into your house you’re more than welcome to shoot at them in Santa Rosa County. We’d prefer that you do actually.”

Mr Johnson added that the sheriff’s office conducts a gun safety course every second Saturday.

“If you take that you’ll shoot a lot better and hopefully you’ll save the taxpayers money,” he added.

A recording of the press conference posted to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff Office Facebook page had been viewed more than 120,000 times.

Hundreds of residents praised Mr Johnson’s comments on the Facebook page.

Brandon J. Harris was arrested for a spate of break-ins in Santa Rosa County (Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

“Thank you for upholding our right to defend ourselves and our homes,” wrote one.

Mr Johnson said the suspect had a criminal record stretching back to when he was 13. He had spent more than six years in prison and had active felony warrants for his arrest at the time of his capture. He is being held on a $157,500 bond, and faces multiple charges.

“He just can’t seem to get the picture that crime does not pay,” the sheriff said.

