Florida sheriff encourages homeowners to shoot burglars

A sheriff in Florida has invited homeowners to shoot burglars on their property to “save the taxpayers money”.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments after a local resident shot at a would-be robber during a series of break-ins in Pace, near Pensacola.

“If someone is breaking into your house you’re more than welcome to shoot at them in Santa Rosa County. We’d prefer that you do actually,” Johnson said.

