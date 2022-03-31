Florida LGBT+ advocates sue Ron DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

LGBT+ advocacy organisations in Florida are suing Governor Ron DeSantis and the state’s education officials to block enforcement of a so-called “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” measure signed into law this week.

Equality Florida and a group of Florida families allege that the measure is an “unlawful attempt to stigmatize, silence, and erase LGBTQ people in Florida’s public schools,” according to the 80-page complaint filed in US District Court on 31 March.

The “Parental Rights in Education” bill – named “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” by its opponents – broadly prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade “or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” in other grades.

Parents can also sue their school districts if they believe such measures were violated, potentially exposing teachers and schools to costly, grievance-driven lawsuits.

“This effort to control young minds through state censorship – and to demean LGBTQ lives by denying their reality – is a grave abuse of power,” according to the lawsuit.

This is a developing story

