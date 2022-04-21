Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature approved a measure to dissolve the Walt Disney Company’s governing agreement with the state, potentially ending a decades-old deal that allowed the company to manage and tax its sprawling them part and resort properties following its opposition to what opponents have called the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

During a special legislative session convened to redraw the state’s redistricting plans, Florida’s House of Representatives gave final passage on 21 April to a measure that sets up the dissolve of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing structure for Disney’s Orlando-area properties.

The move hands Republican Governor Ron DeSantis a victory in his ongoing feud with the corporate giant – the state’s largest private employer, with roughly 80,000 employeers for its parks alone – and an economic engine and political heavyweight that has contributed tens of thousands of dollars to state legislators, including at least $50,000 to the governor’s re-election campaign.

It also could create massive tax and financial headaches for residents that could absorb Disney’s bond debt, as legislators work to untangle what happens next before the district’s dissolve takes effect in 2023.

This is a developing story

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Florida legislators vote to dissolve Disney’s governing agreement after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ fallout