Florida: Giant ‘golf ball-sized’ hailstones and strong winds batter state during storm

Giant hailstones said to be the size of “golf balls” battered Florida on Monday (4 April).
One resident in the city of Sebring shared a video of the extreme weather, with torrential rain and hail falling onto the street.
Severe storms moved across the state earlier this week, with the National Weather Service issuing a special statement for the Fort Myers area warning of hail and strong winds after videos emerged of damage to cars and buildings.
