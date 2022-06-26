A Florida driver who avoided rush hour traffic on a regular basis by mounting and driving along the pavement has finally been caught and ticketed by police.
Officers started watching the road this week after footage showing a Sedan driving down a sidewalk in Sarasota was passed to them.
Sure enough, one day later, they were on hand to catch the driver red-handed.
“We really shouldn’t have to say this, but you are not supposed to drive a motor vehicle on the sidewalk,” the sheriff’s office said.
“It’s illegal and extremely dangerous.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Florida driver mounts pavement to avoid rush hour traffic