Florida driver mounts pavement to avoid rush hour traffic

A Florida driver who avoided rush hour traffic on a regular basis by mounting and driving along the pavement has finally been caught and ticketed by police.

Officers started watching the road this week after footage showing a Sedan driving down a sidewalk in Sarasota was passed to them.

Sure enough, one day later, they were on hand to catch the driver red-handed.

“We really shouldn’t have to say this, but you are not supposed to drive a motor vehicle on the sidewalk,” the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s illegal and extremely dangerous.”

