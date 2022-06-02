Florida congressman shows off guns during House hearing on gun reform

Republican Florida Representative Greg Steube pulled out several guns as he took part in a debate on gun violence via Zoom.

The House Judiciary Committee was discussing a package of gun control measures following a series of mass shootings across the US.

The Florida lawmaker was taking part via videocall when he showed off his firearms while arguing against limits on magazines.

“I hope to God that gun isn’t loaded,” Texas Democrat Sheila Lee said.

“I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Mr Steube responded.

