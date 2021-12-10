Florence Pugh Blocked From Promoting Her 'Hawkeye' Cameo On Instagram; Here's Why

Florence Pugh, who joined Marvel earlier this year with Cate Shortland’s ‘Black Widow’, shared the screen with Scarlett Johansson. And after her impressive performance in the action-packed superhero film, Pugh has returned as Yelena Belova in Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) and Hailee Steinfeld’s (Kate Bishop) Marvel web-series ‘Hawkeye’. While Pugh’s Marvel debut movie’s post-credit scene teased her ‘Hawkeye’ appearance, the fourth episode finally re-introduces her to the audience. But it looks like the 25-year-old ran into some trouble while promoting her cameo on social media.

Just hours after sharing a few glimpses of her ‘Hawkeye’ cameo on Instagram, Pugh witnessed that she wasn’t able to post any posts related to the Marvel web-series while her previous original post was still up. Talking about the incident, the English actress penned a note expressing her disappointment against fans, who complained against her for giving away spoilers. While several MCU fans were eagerly waiting for Yelena to make an appearance and go face-to-face with Barton, Pugh’s Instagram post spoiled the party for many.

‘I never thought me posting about a show in which I appear on would get taken down… but here we are. Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in,’ Pugh begins. Calling it ‘beyond ridiculous’, she concluded saying, “Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off all who are watching.”

While Pugh’s appearance in the last two (fifth and sixth) episodes is still unclear, but given the popularity of her character, the makers could surprise fans by including her character. After featuring in the first three episodes with a mask, Yelena’s true identity was finally revealed in the fourth episode, earlier this week.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports making rounds on the internet, Pugh has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next, a biopic based on J. Robert Oppenheimer. Rami Malek and Benny Safdie have also come on-board, and the trio will now share the screen with Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. Apart from ‘Oppenheimer’, Pugh, who had earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in ‘Little Women’ will also be seen in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’.

